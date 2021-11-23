Duchess Catherine: The expert declares she is the most powerful British monarch

This is why her role in the royal family is so important right now

by Helen Kramer



Journalist Camilla Tomini already considers Duchess Catherine the most powerful monarch in the British royal family. It provides some clues to that.

She is the future Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – Duchess Catherine, 39. Together with husband Prince William, 39, the couple will be named after Queen Elizabeth, 95, their son Prince Charles, 73, and her husband-in-law, Duchess Camilla, 74, You will be at the head of the royal family.

Duchess Catherine: She has all the qualities



Catherine in the past few years has gained a lot of sympathy points from many people. In fact, each of her performances was well received by fans and the British press. She seems to have all the qualities necessary for a future queen – but is she really the “strongest” of the royal family? According to an expert, you can find out in the video why journalist Camila Tominini actually calls you the most powerful person in the British royal family.

Source used: dailystar.co.uk

