Travel trends 2022: This is where Germans spend their summer

The Pentecost holiday is almost over, and now you want to plan the summer holidays. But where should you go? Travelers from Germany have a very clear favorite, and that is in the Mediterranean. In addition to the sunny destinations in the south, there are also major European cities in the north.

According to travel portal Opodo, summer revolves around beaches and palm trees. Accordingly, in 2022 Palma became the first undisputed destination for tourists from Germany. who cares? After all, Mallorca has always been a place of longing for sun seekers.

Away from the ballerina with partying, sangria, and pop music, Balearic Island has great locations to offer: sea lovers should head to the northern tip of the island. The former watchtower of Talaia d’Albercutx stands in Cap Formentor. From the 380-meter-high structure, you can enjoy a wonderful view of the lapping waves. Palma charms itself with the Gothic La Seu cathedral in the south of the old town, close to the coast. The Arab influence, which blends with the Spanish-Catalan elements of the old town, is also evident. Walking through the largely car-free core is definitely worth it.

outside the south? or not?

If travelers from Hesse have their way, Istanbul is the place to be in 2022. For vacationers from North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, the vibrant city on the Bosphorus with its many markets comes second. Saarlanders treat it quite differently. They remain faithful to their homeland and prefer to indulge in the varied summer program in Berlin.

Brexit and disagreements over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, do not limit the desire to travel to London, the study shows. After celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th jubilee, life in the bustling city will definitely be more relaxed again. In six federal states (Bavaria, Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Schleswig-Holstein and Saxony), the UK capital has earned silver as the second favorite destination for the summer months. In northern Germany and Saxony, people prefer a trip to the city of love – Bienvenue à Paris!