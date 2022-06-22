GE Healthcare offers a wireless patient monitoring solution that helps healthcare professionals identify declining patient health early

As most hospitals around the world currently rely on manual ‘instant check’ to monitor patients’ vital signs, GE Healthcare offers Portrait Mobile3 It offers a wireless patient monitoring system that provides continuous monitoring throughout the patient’s stay. The system helps doctors identify deteriorating patients. Early detection of a patient’s worsening condition can help reduce length of stay and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) – and improve patient outcomes.4. Portrait Mobile contains sensors worn by patients that communicate with a moving screen.

Globally, an estimated 65 percent of hospitalized patients and more than 90 percent of post-acute patients are monitored manually rather than continuously.5 With spot checks, often done every four to six hours, many changes in vital signs are overlooked.6. A UK national survey of cardiac arrests in hospitalized adults showed that more than half (57%) occurred in wards and only 5% in the intensive care unit.7Where patients are monitored continuously. Most patients who are in cardiac arrest or require critical care do not suddenly deteriorate, but show abnormal trends in vital signs early on.VIII. Respiratory rate is the most important indicator of clinical deterioration in a hospital9.

With Portrait Mobile, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and pulse rate can be collected wirelessly and continuously for general ward patients and after surgery. This innovation allows caregivers to detect changes that indicate the development of cardiorespiratory complications or infectious diseases. This gives clinicians the opportunity to act early and avoid potentially dangerous adverse events.

“In a clinical assessment study conducted at a London hospital in the UK, 90 per cent of nurses reported feeling more reassured about their patients’ condition when using continuous monitoring compared to spot checks for vital signs,” said Erno Moranto, Director of Engineering. At GE Healthcare in Finland. “Portrait Mobile provides reliable measurement technology and meaningful alerts in the mobile environment.”

Continuous wireless monitoring using Portrait Mobile helps patients move freely around the hospital, not just at the bedside. Visitors can interact with the patient without being affected by technology. In addition, the solution provides patients and family members with peace of mind that monitoring is ongoing – even when the patient is not in their room. Patient mobility can help improve patient outcomes and reduce length of stay, which can reduce costs and increase patient satisfaction.

Portrait Mobile is as reliable as wired technology. The controllable communications architecture allows hospitals to take advantage of their existing network infrastructure when deploying the system, reducing installation and maintenance costs.

Portrait Mobile was developed in Helsinki, GE Healthcare’s global center of excellence for monitoring solutions, where engineers have been developing patient monitoring technologies for decades. Today, GE monitors are used in hospitals around the world – from Beijing to London, New York and more.

