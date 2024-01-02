Transfer poker around Kylian Mbappé: Liverpool should seek PSG star's services – will he leave Real Madrid?

Accordingly, the French newspaper “Le Parisien” spoke about the great interest that the traditional English club attaches to the French world champion. According to the newspaper, the English Premier League club is “the most dangerous and credible candidate.”

After all, coach Klopp wanted to guide then-top talent Mbappe to the island in 2018. But at this point, the attacking star decided to move from Monaco to Paris.

Recently, the signs have actually increased in the direction of Madrid. As early as the summer of 2022, the Royals wanted to secure the services of the France captain, who would have moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the time. But at the last minute, he surprisingly extended his contract in Paris.

This working paper will now be completed next summer. From now on, Mbappe is allowed to negotiate and sign with other clubs without the approval of club officials.

Real Madrid have reportedly given Mbappe an ultimatum

English sports newspaper The Athletic has now reported that the Spaniards want to avoid similar confusion with the star. Therefore, Mbappé received an ultimatum: he must make a decision for or against the change by January 15.

And if this deadline passes? Then Liverpool can strike. Whether the Englishmen can afford the generous salary of €26m net per year that Real Madrid has promised to pay is another matter.

This would be roughly the amount the Reds pay annually to their best player, Mohamed Salah. With an annual salary of 24 million euros, the Egyptian is in the same range as Mbappe. See also Noel becomes Olympic champion in slalom - Swiss miss medals

It is unclear whether the Reds can — and want — afford two top earners. In the summer, Salah was very popular with Saudi club Al-Ittihad. At that time, Klopp announced that his student was not for sale. However, that could change if there is serious interest in Mbappe.

Eurosport Rating: It is the biggest poker transfer in recent years. Will Mbappe leave now or stay at Paris Saint-Germain? Last summer, the dispute over extending the contract between the club and the player escalated, and in the meantime the striker was demoted to a special training group in Paris and threatened with expulsion. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have caused a sensation at Real Madrid and have long captured the hearts of fans. If Real Madrid pulls out of the poker game, Liverpool could be the logical choice. The truth is: Mbappe wants to win the Champions League. It seems that the chances at Real Madrid and the Reds are much higher than they were at Paris Saint-Germain. The chance of a coup from Klopp is much lower than the chance of a move to the Spanish capital.

Possibility of transfer: 15 percent