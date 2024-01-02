DBB Test match live on TV today, live stream and live tape

The German basketball team is needed today in the Super Cup final in Hamburg against Canada. You can find out how you can watch the Test match live on TV, live stream and live ticker here.

The Super Cup started just yesterday in Hamburg, and will end again on Sunday 13 August. With only four countries participating in the preparatory tournament for the upcoming World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines (from August 25 to September 10), the final will be held today at the edel-optics.de Stadium.

The German team is also competing for the title after its victory over China yesterday with a score of 107:58. To do that, national coach Gordon Herbert's team must prevail at 6:30 p.m. over Canada, which won the semi-final over New Zealand by a score of 107:76. Just a few days ago, Germany played a friendly match against the Canadians, in which Dennis Schröder and his teammates won with a score of 86:81.

Super Cup 2023: schedule

Germany vs Canada live today broadcast / Super Cup Final 2023

Do you want to be there live at the final between Germany and Canada? Then you are there Purple sports At the correct address. supplier Telecom He was again responsible for broadcasting the basketball game. Usually it is Purple sports With a subscription, which also involves costs. However, this does not apply to today's final, you can watch it live for free.

The program begins at 6:15pm with a short preliminary report using the following cast:

The third-place match, in which New Zealand and China will meet, also continues Purple sports To see.





Germany vs. Canada live today, broadcast / Super Cup Final 2023: DBB team match test today in a live tape

And last but not least, SPOX is also participating in today's finale. We describe the game to you in detail in the form of a live video.

Germany: DBB schedule until the World Cup