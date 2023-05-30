Top 4 exercises for beginners

Sitting on a mat, stretching and meditating – these are the images that come to mind when you think of yoga. According to Indian teachings, sports have a lot to offer: exercise connects the body and mind, creates more balance, reduces stress, strengthens your nervous system, and can even improve your sleep. And that’s not all – yoga can also burn calories and shed extra pounds.
Ergo: Weight loss with yoga is also possible. In particular, some yoga exercises and yoga styles such as Power Yoga or Ashtanga Yoga burn a lot of calories and help you lose weight. Provided that you also pay attention to your diet.
>> That’s 10 minutes of hula hoop a day
Read here which yoga exercises or “asanas” are particularly suitable for beginners.
In the video: What do beginners need to know about yoga?
A millennia-old fitness exercise that aims to unite body and mind – that is, yoga. The philosophical education, which originated in India, includes a variety of mental and physical exercises that strengthen your mind—and make your body sweat. In the video, beginners learn everything they need to know about yoga.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”