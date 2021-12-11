Tim Horton’s Chobani Oats is now available across Canada

December 10, 2021

Tim Hortons announced that his Chobani oat drink is now available in restaurants across Canada

Tim Hortons We are pleased to announce that this delicious and frothy oat drink from Chobani Now available at participating restaurants across Canada. the oatmeal Free from lactose and gluten, it offers consumers a creamy, plant-based alternative to their beverages, including hot and cold coffees and teas.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve Chobani Oats and give our guests another opportunity to customize their coffee and other beverages to their liking,” said Hope Baguzi, chief marketing officer of Tim Hortons.

Chobani Oats at all Tim Hortons restaurants for a limited time

From now on and for a limited time, guests of Tim Hortons can also try two other exciting ways to try Chobani Oat Latte: by ordering Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte or Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew at participating restaurants.

“Our oat drink goes perfectly with coffee and tea. Tim Hortons is a great partner and we are proud to be their favorite oat drink in restaurants across Canada,” said Peter McGuinness, President and Chief Operating Officer of Chobani.