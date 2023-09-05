This is what it means for Rieder’s successor, Lucas Lakomi, to celebrate the goal

Do you still remember Jordan Cepaccio celebrating his goal? The striker played for YB until last year and scored an impressive 42 goals in 88 appearances for the Bernese side. The 27-year-old always celebrated these goals with a special gesture of pressing his index fingers together.

“This gesture shows my connection to everyone who supports me,” the Frenchman told Nau at the time. Jordan, as he now calls himself, is now playing on loan at Mönchengladbach and reunites with his former YB coach Gerardo Siwani there.

There has been a new goal celebration in Bern since Sunday, which raises question marks. Only two minutes later, Lucas Lakomi scored a goal from Servette. He forms the pole “M” with his fingers as he chants.

The letter “M” does not stand for “Master”, but is a loving tribute to his friend Magdalena. Very simple. The 22-year-old Pole seems to have adapted easily to his new role.

Lakoumi is supposed to follow in the footsteps of Fabian Rieder, who moved to Rennes for 15 million euros. He didn’t do a bad job with the winning goal in Geneva.

After Nati’s break, YB continues the cup match in Xamax. The match will kick off in Maladière on September 15 at 7:30pm.