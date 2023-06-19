This fruit reduces the risk

The first signs of dementia are Confusion, speech disorders and difficulties in everyday life. First let it be short term memory But as dementia progresses, so does long-term memory. Acquired cognitive, emotional and social skills gradually deteriorate until those affected are barely able to handle things independently. Researchers at Columbia University in New York have now found that Apple and berries It has a positive effect on memory.

Learn more: The MIND Diet: 5 Foods Against Dementia >>

Dementia: Do phytochemicals really keep the brain healthy?

Previous research has already proven this Phytochemicals particularly flavonoidswhich can enhance mental performance.

talk in PNAS Specialized Journal A published study confirms this finding and attempts to provide specific amounts in order to reduce the risk of dementia.

in the study were 3562 healthy individuals It was examined at the age of about 70 years and divided into two groups:

Half of the participants took it daily for three years 500 milligrams of flavanols (a subgroup of flavonoids). The other half received a Placebo without flavanols.

A urine sample was also taken from 1,361 participants at the start of the study to determine how many flavanols they actually had. before studying recordings. The general health of their diet was also assessed. Cognitive performance was determined by various tests.

Study result

The study found that participants who ate a healthy diet rich in flavonoids had a lower risk of mental decline. Test subjects who reported a low intake of flavanols from food and an unhealthy diet were able to prevent a decline in mental fitness on the one hand and even improve memory performance on the other hand by taking flavanol preparations.

especially Apple and berries It is characterized by its high content of flavonoids and thus contributes greatly Reducing the risk of dementia in. In addition, dark chocolate, green and black tea, watercress, red onion, kale, and watercress are also rich in phytochemicals.

interesting: Dementia: self-examinations and signs of disease >>