Third Plenum + Interview on the USA and China • China.Table

Late autumn, one year after the CPC Congress, is always the time for the so-called Third Plenary Session of the Central Committee. Between party congresses, which meet only every five years, the entire Central Committee meets only about seven times; Therefore, each of the numbered plenary sessions is held only every five years. the 3. The plenary session in the Communist Party calendar is traditionally the session in which the party determines the future direction of economic policy:More openness or more control? Strengthening private companies or state-owned companies?

The next third plenum is I’m lateAs Finn Mayer Kukoc explains. The fact that there is no date yet is a signal that state and party leader Xi Jinping must balance the party’s internal ideas about reforms.

Meanwhile, the China-US relationship has been in focus since the summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden. The hope is that Both superpowers They were finally able to stabilize their difficult relationships. American historian Meredith Owen In an interview with Michael Radunsky, he explains the mistakes made by both sides. And what the United States can do better.

