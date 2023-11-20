Princess Kate’s Christmas Party: Royal fans can look forward to this

Princess Kate is also planning her own Christmas party this year.

Princess Kate will once again perform a Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey this year. This is what royal fans can expect.

Princess Kate, 41, will once again host a Christmas bash at Westminster Abbey in London. The palace announcedThe Princess of Wales will host the event for the third year in a row on Friday 8 December. There will be a service this year to “thank everyone who works to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK, and to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of giving birth to a new baby”. He brings himself.”

The ceremony will be shown on television

As in previous years, the event will be recorded and broadcast as part of a special program on ITV on Christmas Eve.

In a photo of the royal family About advertising a birthday party on InstagramKate smiles at the camera as she stands next to the Christmas tree. The princess is wearing a light knit Fairisle jacket from Holland Cooper, which she has presented several times.

Last year’s Christmas Mass was dedicated with a concert for Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), who died in September 2022. The previous year, Kate used the event to honor those who had “stepped forward to support their communities during the pandemic.”

This is what is known about this year’s event

According to the statement, this year’s Christmas Mass “will combine traditional and modern elements.” During the event, Westminster Abbey Choir will perform alongside stars including Beverley Knight, 50, Adam Lambert, 41, Jacob Collier, 29, Freya Ridings, 29, and James Bye, 33.

The event will invite “individuals and families from across the UK”, including midwives, teachers and volunteers, among others. Members of the royal family will also reportedly be in attendance. It is not yet known who exactly from the royal family will attend the ceremony.

Last year, Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, 41, and their two eldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, as well as King Charles, 75, Queen Camilla, 76, and Princesses Beatrice, 35. And Eugenie, 33, accompanied.

Spot on News