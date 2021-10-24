Third-country nationals, including Britons, are now required to transfer their COVID-19 certificate before entering Switzerland

Swiss authorities have announced that the country will no longer recognize certificates of COVID-19 vaccination issued by countries outside the European Union and the Schengen area, including the UK’s NHS COVID-19 application.

Therefore, everyone who wants to enter Switzerland must apply for a Swiss COVID certificate, and from next week vaccination cards without transfer will not be accepted, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The electronic solution for transferring vaccination cards issued abroad has been in operation since October 19.

According to the official travel website in Switzerland, the Swiss Tourism Authority, travelers from the UK and anyone who does not have a digital COVID-19 certificate from the European Union can obtain a Swiss COVID certificate, provided they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated against the disease with one of the Swiss EMA approved vaccines. .

The Federal Council has also proposed access to those who have been vaccinated with Sinopharm or Sinovac. However, a decision on this issue has not yet been made.

“In order to support the tourism sector and the economy, it is suggested that all tourists abroad who have been vaccinated with a WHO approved vaccine only get the Swiss certificate. This is the current status of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.” The council announced this in a statement.

The same ruling revealed that applicants must pay a fee of 30 francs (28 euros) for the transfer of their degree, which can then be transferred directly to the application.

Applicants from third countries must provide information on their nationality and residency status, including a copy of their passport and identity card, as well as fulfill the vaccination obligation.

In addition, each applicant must provide vaccination details on the application form, such as the name of the vaccine, the number of doses received, the date of the last vaccination, the institution that carried out the vaccination and its current attachment certificate.

Applicants must also provide the reason for their visit, its duration, place of residence, and other proof of entry such as a plane ticket.

All this information must be provided in German, French, Italian or English. After completing the application process, applicants will receive their Swiss COVID certificate within five days. However, the authorities suggested that everyone apply for the document at least two weeks before traveling to Switzerland.

The COVID-19 passport has been mandatory for everyone in Switzerland since September 13, including tourists. This means that only people with the document have access to restaurants, bars, theaters, concerts, cinemas, and other events.

