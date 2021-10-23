I had enough of an applause: Elton John wants to spend more time with family after his tour – Entertainment

Elton John does not want to go on tour after “Farewell Yellow Brick Road”. Foto: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com





Elton John insists that his next farewell tour will be his last. The music legend wants to spend more time with her family. “I have to be with them,” he explains in an interview.

Elton John (74) has once again confirmed that his next farewell tour, Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road, will be his last. Rocketman wants to spend more time with his husband David Furnish (58) and their two sons Zachary (10) and Elijah (8). “I must be with you” The music legend explains in an interview with the “Today” program.. “I’ll be 76 when the round is over. I don’t know how much time I’m going to spend on the floor after that.” Every day a “bonus”.

“You’ll miss the fans’ reactions”

“I had enough of an applause,” Elton John continues. “I don’t want to travel anymore. I don’t want to be away from my family.” What he will miss, however, is “the reactions of the masses”. “You make my soul jump.” But now he is ready to hand the responsibility to the next generation of musicians. “The future lies in new music,” Elton John describes. The musician for his new album “The Lockdown Sessions” (released on October 22) brought in young talents such as Dua Lipa (26), Charlie Puth (29), Miley Cyrus (28) and Lil Nas X (22).

His farewell tour “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” begins in January 2022 in the United States and takes the singer to Frankfurt and Leipzig in May 2022 and to Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Mannheim and Cologne in the spring of 2023. A total of 95 concerts are on the schedule within two years.





