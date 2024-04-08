Consuming ultra-processed foods is harmful to health in many ways. It has now been found that ultra-processed foods, in addition to the already known negative effects, also increase the risk of glaucoma.

In a current prospective cohort study including experts from Harvard university The possible relationship between consumption of ultra-processed foods and the occurrence of glaucoma has been investigated. The results are published in the specialized journal.NutrientsTo read.

Increase consumption of ultra-processed foods

In recent years, more and more new knowledge has emerged about how harmful the consumption of so-called ultra-processed foods is. Unfortunately, the consumption of these unhealthy foods continues to increase.

To find out how ultra-processed foods affect the risk of glaucoma, researchers analyzed data from a total of 19,225 participants with an average age of about 38 years. The average medical follow-up time was 12.9 years.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma refers to a group of eye diseases in which the optic nerve is irreversibly damaged. Patients suffer from visual disturbances that limit their field of vision. If the disease remains untreated or is inadequately treated, it can lead to blindness, according to reports University Hospital Zurich (USZ) in one Input.

How was the diet determined?

The dietary habits of participants in the new study were determined using a comprehensive questionnaire with a total of 136 items on food frequency. The so-called NOVA classification system has been used to identify ultra-processed foods.

In addition, all participants were asked whether they had been diagnosed with glaucoma during the eye examination. The team adds that self-reported glaucoma diagnosis has been previously validated.

Ultra-processed foods increase the risk

After adjusting for several covariates, the researchers found that participants with the highest consumption of ultra-processed foods had a significantly higher risk of developing glaucoma than participants with the lowest consumption of ultra-processed foods.

In subgroup analyses, this association was found only in participants aged 55 years and older, in men from the most physically active group, in non-smokers or ex-smokers, in people with a lower omega-3/omega-6 ratio and in subjects with a lower omega-3/omega-6 ratio. With overall low power consumption.

Avoid ultra-processed sweets at all costs

Additionally, the researchers reported that consumption of ultra-processed sweets in particular was associated with a significant risk effect regarding the risk of developing glaucoma.

Overall, it becomes clear how important it is to monitor and control the consumption of ultra-processed foods (especially ultra-processed sugary foods) in order to reduce the number of glaucoma diseases.

Reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods

Since there is a clear tendency in today's society to consume ultra-processed foods, dietary behavior characterized by increased consumption of unprocessed foods or at least less processed foods should be promoted.

Experts say some governments have already taken measures, such as taxes on unhealthy foods and advertising restrictions, to limit the consumption of ultra-processed foods. (like)