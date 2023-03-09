These are the women at the most exclusive golf club in the world

How to become a member of the Augusta National GC. In short: it’s anything but easy. But are there also women in the world’s most exclusive golf club? Since 2012 yes. Not much, but still. here they are.
Augusta National is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world. Perhaps even the most exclusive. Only those who are eligible and invited to attend the Elite Circle become members. The list of members remains confidential. Names are rarely revealed because the list of members is protected like a state secret. About 300 people must have belonged to it. The US media keeps reporting on who can become a member of the Augusta National GC. Sometimes it is reported that it is easier to fly to the moon than to become a member as the masters program is held every year.
The hurdle is not necessarily the entrance fee, as there are much more expensive clubs in the United States. The unique thing about ANGC is that you can’t even apply for membership because: only when a member dies or resigns for any reason, the club decides on someone who can take their place. New members are usually people recommended by existing members – including political figures, top athletes or wealthy CEOs. Among them, for example, is Microsoft founder Bill Gates or investor Warren Buffett. slim? In fact they weren’t granted access until 2012. In that time, two notable women made history when they were the first two members of the Augusta National GC. Today it is said that there are six women belonging to it.
Women at Augusta National GC
Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been a member of the Augusta National GC since 2012. © Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
Along with Rice, Darla Moore was also entered for the Augusta National GC. © Andrew Reddington / Getty Images
And the third in the group was Virginia “Ginny” Rometty. © Twitter.com/GinniRometty
Diana Murphy was recruited in 2018. © Sam Greenwood / Getty Images
Ana Patricia Botín is the fifth woman and first Spaniard to join the Augusta National Golf Club. © Oisin Keniry / Getty Images
Heidi Oberroth followed as the sixth member of Augusta. © Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
- Condoleezza Rice She was one of the first two women admitted. She is a former US Secretary of State in the then George W. Bush administration, but also a professor at Stanford University. When she became a member of Augusta, she said she was glad that women were now allowed to play on one of the most legendary courses in America. It is important for golf to take this step in the right direction.
- The second who succeeded with Rice was an entrepreneur Darla Moore – According to Fortune magazine “The Hardest Babe in the Business”. She earned her bread and butter in the global financial markets and once admitted her golf game needed work. When asked if she would push for more female members, she said she probably wouldn’t because she’s a member, not an advocate.
- The third in the group is Virginia “Jenny” Rometty. In 2012, she was named IBM’s first female CEO, and two years later she was accepted into Augusta. Rometty is from Chicago, studied Computer Science and Electrical Engineering and completed an internship at General Motors. She then worked as a systems analyst and engineer at IBM before moving up the career ladder.
- Diana Murphy She became the fourth female member of the ANGC in 2018 after serving two terms as president of the USGA, the United States Golf Association. Considered a visionary of American golf, Murphy has campaigned vigorously for the rights of women and girls and frequently made connections between sports, science, and business.
- Anna Patricia Bottin She is the fifth woman to join the Augusta National Golf Club. She is also the first Spanish. Putin studied economics, attended Harvard Business School, and worked for JPMorgan in the US before returning to Spain to serve on the board of the Santander Group. She tweeted: “When I was 12 I wanted to be a professional golfer, then a journalist. Today I am with Santander. My advice to my younger self: Once you find your passion, learn to enjoy the journey.”
- Heidi Oberroth She is the sixth woman inducted into the Augusta National Golf Club. Her father is Peter Ueberroth, former president of Major League Baseball and co-chairman of Pebble Beach Co. She was president of the National Basketball Association (NBA) before moving to a private investment and advisory firm specializing in media, sports, and entertainment. At 57 years old, she is the youngest woman to date to join the Augusta National.
