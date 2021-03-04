“These are lies about us.”

W.With the feud between the Sussex family and Buckingham Palace becoming increasingly ugly, Prince Phillips’ hospital stay continues to expand. On Thursday it was learned that Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband had undergone heart surgery. It was “successful,” she said in a letter, and that Philip is now recovering for a few days in the clinic. The prince was treated in hospital more than two weeks ago after feeling “uncomfortable”. At first there was talk only of a minor injury.

‘Much has already been lost’

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex accused the Windsor family – also called “the company” by family members – of defamation. “I don’t know how you could have expected us to remain silent after all this time, if the company had played an active role in spreading lies about us,” she said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Megan then added bitterly: “And if that involved the risk of losing something – he had already lost a lot.”

What harms the reputation is the Duchess of Sussex hinting that he is still in the dark at the moment, because the interview, taped days ago, is only offered to people in bits and pieces for marketing reasons. The entire conversation with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan won’t be broadcast until Sunday evening, first in America, and then Monday in the UK. In other interviewees, Harry compared his split with Megan from the royal family to the plight of his mother, Princess Diana. But for them, it was much more difficult because they had to go through the process on their own.

Buckingham Palace announces investigation

Harry and Meghan’s method for victims thwarted Buckingham Palace on Thursday with the surprise announcement that it would investigate Megan’s behavior during her time at Kensington Palace. The Times previously reported that a former public relations advisor filed a complaint against Megan for bullying years ago. She also fired many of the employees who were placed next to her next to the palace, from their jobs, were “insulted” and demonstrated their “emotional cruelty.” After publication, other “victims” of Meghan (but also of Harry) were reported. Within a few hours, the “Daily Mail” described them as “members of the Sussex survival club”. A palace spokesman said on Thursday that workplace harassment would not be tolerated and that an investigation would investigate the allegations. Witnesses who have already left the house will also be called – which was taken as an indication that Harry and Meghan must testify as well.

The 36-year-old Prince and his three-year-old wife are living with their son Archie in California for a good six months after they announced their retirement from the first row of the royal family in early 2020.

It’s unlikely the two will make a statement either. A Sussex spokeswoman rejected London’s allegations on Thursday – and went on to do so. Megan was “sad about this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been a victim of bullying and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”