January 6, 2024

There is a lot of snow in the mountains now

Esmond Barker January 6, 2024 2 min read

After a harsh winter at the beginning of December, there was no snow in the lower regions throughout Switzerland. This weekend it should happen again. The snow line has decreased significantly since yesterday, Friday.

The maximum snowfall is currently about 800 meters above sea level, which is why there are not enough snowflakes in the lowlands yet. On Sunday night, snow will also fall in the lower areas.

By Sunday at the latest, rain will turn to snow in St. Gallen, Zurich, Bern and Basel. The federal government has raised the warning level due to new snowfall this weekend.

Of course, most of the snow is in the mountains. In the Lenzerheide ski area, for example, there was 20 cm of new snow, which is why an avalanche had to be carried out. This is what the pictures from Nau.ch show.

There were similar amounts of fresh snow in Zuoz, Davos, Laax and Obersaxen. It rarely snowed anywhere else Saturday night as much as it did at San Bernadino Ski Area (45 cm).

Two weather phenomena are responsible for the white spectacle: a low pressure over the Adriatic Sea and a high pressure area over northern Europe, ensuring that Switzerland is exposed to cold polar air. The winds are moving towards the north, making the weather bearish.

From Sunday onwards, there will be an icy breeze in addition to the cold, according to the SRF Meteo website. It will blow especially strongly at the beginning of next week.

See also  Rubble found - no hope of rescuing a submarine crew off Bali - news

There will be some icy days with freezing air in the Maitland area, with temperatures well below zero in the afternoon. Wind makes temperatures cooler.

So, end warmly! Whether you're going to be skiing or just hiking, your winter gear should be ready for this weather.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Orthodox Church Dispute – Russia’s Religious Poker in Africa – News

January 6, 2024 Esmond Barker
3 min read

New Year's Resolutions for 2024: Lose weight quickly without feeling hungry

January 5, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree into pine needle tea

January 5, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Joey Barton: ITV criticizes former footballer's 'retaliatory comments' towards female commentators

January 6, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

India: The 'divine stone' turns out to be a dinosaur egg

January 6, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Google is losing another top employee

January 6, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

There is a lot of snow in the mountains now

January 6, 2024 Esmond Barker