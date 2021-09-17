World

ARD Germany trend: SPD advance slightly diminished – View

September 17, 2021
Esmond Barker

About a week before the general election, the SPD’s lead over the Union is thawing a bit, according to a survey.

According to the poll published Thursday by the Infratest dimap, the Social Democrats improved by one point to 26 percent from last week — but in the same period the CDU and the Christian Social Union rose from 20 to 22 percent.

The Greens dropped one point to 15 percent, and the FDP and the AfD suffered slight losses: they are equal on 11 percent. The left remained with 6% of the vote.

