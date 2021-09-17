ARD Germany trend: SPD advance slightly diminished – View

About a week before the general election, the SPD’s lead over the Union is thawing a bit, according to a survey.

According to the poll published Thursday by the Infratest dimap, the Social Democrats improved by one point to 26 percent from last week — but in the same period the CDU and the Christian Social Union rose from 20 to 22 percent.

The Greens dropped one point to 15 percent, and the FDP and the AfD suffered slight losses: they are equal on 11 percent. The left remained with 6% of the vote.

Always fraught with doubts

In principle, opinion polls only reflect the opinion at the time the poll was conducted and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election. You are also always fraught with doubts. Among other things, declining party relations and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it difficult for opinion research institutes to evaluate the data collected.