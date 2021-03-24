The word Luxembourg

(AFP) – After a container ship was stranded in the Suez Canal, the tugboats were able to transport the cargo ship. The Shipping and Logistics Company (GAC) announced on Wednesday, citing the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority, that the waiting ships should be allowed to sail again once they are transported to a different location. According to authorities, the cargo ship ran aground on Tuesday due to the captain’s poor visibility due to a sandstorm.

Before that, the ship – apparently hanging in front of the canal entrance – had traveled a strange path: like data from Ship finder view, The captain made several turns, which in the end represented the male genitals.

It is not known if the 400-meter ship ran this path by accident, or whether the man on the bridge consciously drove the figure, but the truth is that the ship has turned around the same point several times for this purpose and the data are original, As confirmed by a Vesselfinder spokesperson.

Once on the canal, the 400-meter ship turned around – perhaps due to strong winds – and faltered.

The accident cut an important shipping route between Asia and Europe. According to the ship’s radars Vesselfinder.com and marinetraffic.com, traffic jams formed from container ships north and south of the canal. Shipping companies have reported more than 100 ships waiting in the canal for Insurance Group Allianz.

Watch the rescue operation photos here:

Eight locomotives

According to the Suez Canal Authority, eight tug boats are in use to liberate the cargo ship. W.India and the size of the ship make their job difficult, according to the GAC.

According to the ship’s radars, it is the “Evergiven” cargo ship. According to Vesselfinder.com, it is approximately 400 meters long and 59 meters wide. The ship, built in 2018, is sailing under the Panama flag, coming from China on its way to Rotterdam, the Netherlands. According to experts, the cargo ship is one of the largest container ships in the world.

The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea. According to Allianz, about ten percent of world trade passes through this channel. There are not many roads around the Suez Canal in shipping. It shortens the sea route from Europe to India by about 7,000 km. This is important in timely global trade.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, nearly 19,000 ships passed through the canal in 2020, an average of about 50 ships per day. In the past, the US Energy Agency has also talked about a “critical bottleneck” for trade in oil, gas and petroleum products. This was also noticeable on Wednesday in oil prices – they rose sharply.