Jenin discusses the Iranian report with the Special Envoy of the Foreign Ministry

Yesterday, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhn Jenin discussed the situation surrounding the final technical report on the causes of the UIA plane killing in January 2020 with the US State Department’s Special Envoy to Iran, Robert Mali.

Jenin announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

During the conversation, he emphasized that the document was completely biased and did not meet the requirements of the Chicago Convention.

According to him, the indifference to the memory of the victims only, but also a great risk of the possibility of similar incidents in Iranian airspace, and not only in the airspace.

My American colleague expressed Ukraine’s full support for the need for justice and truth in the PS752 case. “We have agreed on more steps in this direction,” the deputy foreign minister of Ukraine said.

On March 17th, the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority released the final report on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January 2020. The document states that the reason for the decision to shoot down the plane was the fault of an air defense operator while they were driving. The plane is a “enemy”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuliba described the Iranian report as an attempt to conceal the real reasons for the downing of the plane, and his deputy, Yehnin Jenin, said that Ukraine would demand that Ukraine’s published report on the shooting of an IAEA plane be dealt with in the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization. The technical investigation will be resumed and followed up on the Iranian side.

Reportedly, during the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 9, Ukraine joined a joint statement from the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden that Iran shot down the PS752 flying machine.

In this declaration, the states call on Iran to:

Immediately respond to the letter of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, subsidiary or arbitrary executions of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Agnes Callamard;

Immediately cease the persecution and intimidation of the families of the victims inside and outside Iran;

– A full and transparent investigation of criminal cases and impartial judicial procedures as part of his duty to ensure justice for the victims of this tragedy;

Provide a comprehensive and transparent report on the events that led to this tragedy.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, around 6:00 a.m. Tehran time (4:30 a.m. Kiev time), a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which was operating flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev, crashed upon takeoff. From Tehran airport.

There were 176 people on board: 167 passengers and 9 crew members. Everyone died. Among them were 11 Ukrainians – two passengers, nine crew members, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 Britons.

He claimed that the accident was due to a technical problem with the plane. However, Iran has stated that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner. The plane reportedly took off from the airport and approached the secret IRGC military base, and was believed to be a hostile object.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani apologized for the Iranian army’s shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane, and expressed his condolences to the families of the dead. He described the plane as a fatal mistake.

In early April, Iranian lawmaker Hassan Norouzi said that the downing of the international coalition plane was “correct” and that none of those involved had been arrested.

At the same time, Iranian officials denied the deputy’s testimony and opened criminal proceedings against him for “spreading false information” and “raising public awareness.”

The international team coordinating to assist the victims of the crashed UIA plane insisted on handing the flight recorders to France, which has the technical skills to decode them.

An Iranian official with the International Civil Aviation Organization agreed in March to hand over the two black boxes to France or Ukraine for analysis, but this did not happen.

So far, six people have been arrested in Iran in connection with the UIA plane that was shot down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 21 that Ukraine will have to file a case against Iran in international courts if the country’s authorities fail to fulfill their obligations regarding the UIA plane that was shot down near Tehran.

On July 18, Iran sent the flight recorders of the downed Ukrainian UIA passenger plane to Paris.

Compensation negotiations for the downing of the Iranian plane took place on 30 July in Kiev, with the participation of the Iranian delegation.

The second round of talks with the Iranian side took place from October 19 to 20.

On December 29, 2020, President Volodymyr Silensky awarded Flight PS752 the title “Heroes of Ukraine” with a “Gold Star” award.

On January 5, 2021, Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuliba publicly announced that Ukraine had received a draft technical report on the conditions for the plane’s landing from Iran, and its comments should be prepared by the end of February.

On February 20, Iran announced that the investigation into the case had been completed.

