DFB: Ilkay Gundogan, Timo Werner and Partners continue “work quarantine”

Contracted national players in Great Britain are permitted to join DFB-Elf, but must be internally isolated.

The England legions around Ilkay Gündogan and Timo Werner remained in their so-called “action stone” even after the UK was classified as a virus-changing territory with the German national team.

The DFB confirmed this after consulting with authorities at the meeting point in Düsseldorf on Monday.

DFB: Gündogan, Werner and Co should be internally isolated again

Gundogan, Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Bernd Leno must internally isolate themselves once again inside the already existing “bubble”. Communication with fellow players is only intended during training, meetings and matches. Meals are eaten separately.

But Joachim Loew, the national team coach, is happy “because we can count on our players from the Premier League.” The German Football Association team starts Thursday (8:45 pm). LIVE im TICKER) In Duisburg against Iceland in the qualifiers for the 2022 Winter World Cup in Qatar. This will be followed by matches in Romania (March 28) and Macedonia (March 31).