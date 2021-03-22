DFB: coach of the national team if he goes to World Cup qualifiers – sport

The beginning of the end started with a relaxed chat. At the start of the first part of the farewell mission, Joachim Low spoke with Philip Max between the parked DFB trucks, then waved a friendly waving to the waiting reporters.

The outgoing national coach wants to move his rocks at the meeting point of the German national team in Düsseldorf to his players before the start of the World Cup qualifiers – the heavy burden of a 6-0 defeat in Spain must finally be shed 80 days before EM. “I’ve seen him with great enthusiasm in the past few days and weeks, with great anticipation,” said Oliver Bierhoff, director of the German Football Association, of Loew, whose era will end in the summer in 15 years.

But there is no longer a place for sadness. “For him, here and now are two important things. He has not yet thought about the time after the European Championships,” said Bierhoff, who sees Love as more independently of his decisions. “He doesn’t have to think about it: What are the consequences of his decisions in the post-tournament period? He can decide freely and make the most of the moment.” Bierhoff predicts the best of the players in the matches against Iceland on Thursday, in Romania (28 March) and against Macedonia (8.45pm / RTL). After the shame of Seville, they should “lead by example”. On their way to the 2022 Winter World Cup, they want to “go ahead with good results” while gaining “European Championship self-confidence”.

In May, Löw nominated his EM Team

Löw also has to manage the extraordinary balancing act between competitions. Positive qualification results would help his successor as well. Meanwhile, this is Löw’s last chance to get an impression on the performance of his players over a week and a half ahead of the temporary EM team nomination in May.

Love, who dismissed Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler, said, “We want to see in training units and games that players impose on themselves, and who really wants to be there. Just as sick Marco Royce missed, the trio of world champion Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, who retired Two years ago, it was only a problem at the European Championships.To this end, Löw continues his Art Nouveau style and nominated Jamal Musiala (18) and Florian Wirts (17) for the first time. Sie seien “außergewöhnlich Tal einer” hohen technischen Qualität “, so Bierhoff, der bei der Suche nach einem Erben für Löw weiter auf Zeit spielt, aber immerhin verriet: “Ich habe wirklich keine Eile, weil wir DFB-intern eine gute Lösung,” this solution might be U21 coach Stefan Kuntz and / Or Löw Marcus Sorg’s assistant.

Löw is still at the wheel. On a Monday in cloudy weather, he was still worried about Joshua Kimmish (cold) and Robin Goossens (muscle problems). The national coach has nominated 26 players, including four goalkeepers. One of them is Bernd Leno, who, like the rest of England’s corps, has remained in “quarantine to work” even after the UK has been upgraded as a variable territory for the virus. “We can treat them like any other player,” Bierhoff said. “But we don’t want to take risks. We will set stricter rules on our part.”

Ilkay Gundogan, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Leno will have to isolate themselves once again in an already existing “bubble”. Communication with fellow players is only intended during training, meetings and matches. Meals are eaten separately. “The situation is difficult, but we are not complaining,” Bierhoff stressed. Luo deals with the matter with a great deal of looseness, however.