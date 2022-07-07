The United States is cracking down on the network of companies selling Iranian oil

On Wednesday, the US State Department announced the inclusion of 15 companies, ships and people from Iran, Vietnam, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong on the sanctions list. This freezes potential assets in the United States. US citizens are also prohibited from doing business with the companies.

The government in Washington wants to persuade Iran to return to the Vienna nuclear agreement. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and imposed a series of sanctions on Iran, some targeting the important oil sector. In contrast, after a one-year waiting period, Tehran has gradually violated the restrictions stipulated in the nuclear deal. However, negotiations to return to the agreement are currently deadlocked.

“As the United States pursues an agreement with Iran to return to the nuclear deal, we will continue to use all of our powers to impose sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil and petrochemicals,” said Brian, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Investigations. Nelson.

(AWP)