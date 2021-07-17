The UK provides support to the Euskirchen region ›Eifeler Press Agency

Euskirchen . County The Deputy UK Ambassador to Germany, Robbie Bullock, has sent a letter to Detlev Seif, a member of the Bundestag, conveying his sincere condolences for the loss of life and destruction in the region. At the same time, he affirmed the UK’s readiness “to offer all our support to you and the people of Oskirchen at this very difficult time.”

The offer, it was said in a press release from the member’s Bundestag office, had already sent a sword to District Director Marcus Rammers and the crisis team in the Oskirchen region.

Saif, who has been the rapporteur of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group of Great Britain for many years, maintains close contacts in the country. “The British show that although they have left the European Union, they are on close and friendly terms with Germany,” Seif said. (Iba)