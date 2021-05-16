The Turkish Federation regrets the cancellation of the Champions League final in Istanbul

Ataturk Olympiad in Istanbul – (Photo: Reuters)

The Turkish Football Association (TFF) expressed its regret over the cancellation of Friday’s Champions League final for the second time in Istanbul and agreed with UEFA to host the next tournaments in the city. “We all regret that the celebration of the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul has been postponed for two consecutive years,” said Servet Yardimci, Vice President of UEFA and a member of the UEFA Steering Committee.

Last Thursday, UEFA decided that the 29th final match against the English from Manchester City and Chelsea will be held at Estádio do Dragão in Porto due to travel restrictions to Turkey imposed by the UK due to the Coronavirus, Portugal, becoming a “broadcast” pandemic. the new.

UEFA commented on the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic: “Porto has been chosen to replace Istanbul after travel difficulties that English fans cannot overcome. The list. Red” for the United Kingdom.

In the final match at Estádio do Dragão, an audience of at least 12,000 fans and six thousand spectators would be accepted from each team.

Last season, the Covid-19 epidemic made it impossible for Istanbul to host the final match, as UEFA changed the format of the Champions League quarter-finals, which were held in one match, and the semi-finals in Lisbon. The grand final match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, which was won by the Germans, took place in the Portuguese capital, the stadiums of José Alvalade and Luz.

We are still in talks with UEFA. “They were immediately informed of the decision to organize other competitions in Istanbul, including the Champions League final,” said Servet Yardimci.