The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play as a home team in Munich

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the host team for the first NFL game on German soil in Munich later this year. The NFL announced this on Monday. The rest of the local teams were also launched in the 2022 International Series.

The Buccaneers will officially perform as the home team at Bayern Munich. Who is against and when exactly the match will take place is still open. Both will be announced as part of the schedule presentation next May.

“We are looking forward to the first regular season NFL game in Munich as part of the International Series,” said Joel Glazer, Buccaneer owner/co-chair. This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to expand its international presence. At the same time, we can address the NFL fans in Germany directly.

In addition, three matches will be held in London and one in Mexico City. The main London teams are New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The “hosts” at the Aztec Stadium will be the Arizona Cardinals. The same is true here: the date and liabilities have not yet been decided.

“We are thrilled to host five games outside the United States in 2022 and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to the development of the sport internationally,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of the NFL, Club and League Events. Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the biggest names and stars in the league and enjoying an impressive array of events.”

“We have a huge group of teams coming to the UK and Germany this year,” said Brett Gosper, NFL President for Europe and the United Kingdom. “We are very excited that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be guests of the Super Bowl LV Champion in Munich and we thank them for their willingness to contribute to an unforgettable start to our game series in Germany. To be played in London is very exciting for the fans and a great sign of the league’s commitment to international matches, the Saints are A long-time Great Britain supporter, they volunteered for their second-ever game in London in 2008 and Jaguar is looking forward to returning… to Wembley.”

© Getty The Tampa Bay Pirates around defense stars Shack Barrett and Devin White (from left) are coming to Munich.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarterback question still open

Of course, it is equally open with which midfielder the Bucs will compete in Munich. In any case, Tom Brady will not be a seven-time Super Bowl winner after the end of his career.

A successor has yet to be found, but the pirates are said to be interested in the business to direct another star quarterback to Florida. However, this is only possible from mid-March, when the league’s new year will officially begin.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Earth opponents 2022

These are the visiting teams for the match in Munich:

Divide Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Green Bay Packers* Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles rams New Orleans Saints* Seattle Seahawks

*) They are not eligible to participate in Munich because they are already playing in London.