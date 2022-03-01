sport

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play as a home team in Munich

March 1, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the host team for the first NFL game on German soil in Munich later this year. The NFL announced this on Monday. The rest of the local teams were also launched in the 2022 International Series.

The Buccaneers will officially perform as the home team at Bayern Munich. Who is against and when exactly the match will take place is still open. Both will be announced as part of the schedule presentation next May.

“We are looking forward to the first regular season NFL game in Munich as part of the International Series,” said Joel Glazer, Buccaneer owner/co-chair. This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to expand its international presence. At the same time, we can address the NFL fans in Germany directly.

In addition, three matches will be held in London and one in Mexico City. The main London teams are New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The “hosts” at the Aztec Stadium will be the Arizona Cardinals. The same is true here: the date and liabilities have not yet been decided.

