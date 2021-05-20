Arctic claims and territorial Russia

DrThe most important thing for you this Thursday: the European Union wants a vaccination certificate on its way, Russia of all the people takes over the presidency of the Arctic Council, and Franco A.

1. A dispute about the vaccination certificate

2. Why the arctic arouses desires

Federalism is becoming more and more popular

4. The trial of Franco A on charges of terrorism begins

5. Giffey wants to go to Red Town Hall

6. Mas travels to Israel and the Palestinian territories

7. “Messages from Istanbul” are under attack



On the beach in Athens: a dream for many to spend a summer vacation

:



Photo: dpa





Many are eagerly thinking about packing their bags for their summer vacation. Your vaccination certificate should make traveling easier than June. time is running out. Will the European Union today reach an agreement on contentious issues?

Hanging points: Free and safe travel – this should be possible from June with an EU anti-fraud vaccination certificate. Evidence that people have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have contracted coronavirus should be noted. Among other things, there is a dispute over the specific rights that should be linked to the certification and how, for example, vaccines that have national emergency approvals but no EU-wide approval are handled. The final round of talks between negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states will likely take place on Thursday.

Third countries: There is good news for those who want to enter the European Union from third countries: People who have been fully vaccinated will soon be able to re-enter the European Union from all countries, as the EU ambassador decided on Wednesday. The recommendation is expected to be formally adopted on Thursday on the sidelines of the European Union’s Council of Trade Ministers, and will come into effect this week.

Impf campaign: The company’s doctors have to submit their applications for Covid-19 vaccines by tomorrow, Friday, if they want to participate immediately after the campaign starts on June 7. The plans of the Federal Ministry of Health and the BDA state this. According to the new vaccination law, available to FAZ, company doctors can vaccinate their company’s workforce from June 7. A flyer from the BDA shows that the vaccine from the manufacturer BioNTech / Pfizer is initially available. In addition, the amount is limited to 804 doses per physician in the first week of vaccination.

A habitat melting together: the Arctic

:



Photo: Lisa Groveld





2. Why the arctic arouses desires

Competition for resources and trade routes: The Arctic is a geopolitically hot topic. Other neighbors are watching with eyes that Russia is expanding its military bases on its borders. Moscow now holds the presidency of the Arctic Council.

Climate change: At the rate of melting of Arctic ice due to climate change, tensions are increasing between neighboring countries. It relates to valuable raw materials such as gas, oil and rare earths. On trade routes: The Russian statement gives cause for concern that the ship route between Alaska and Norway along Russia’s northern border – which has been ice-free for longer periods of time – is being controlled. The road can connect Europe and Asia in half the time it takes to cross the Suez Canal. Even China, although not a neighbor itself, is stepping in and becoming more active in the region. America and Canada also use melt waterways.