Cult Colossus Mvumbi has a new handball mission

Keystone-sda.ch 1/4 Gauthier Mvumbi was one of the greatest figures in the Handball World Cup.

Imago images / Ritzau Scanpix 2/4 He wanted to steal the headband from Danish superstar Mikel Hansen.

France Press agency 3/4 He also shared ideas on Instagram with his role model Shaquille O’Neal.

France Press agency 4/4 “El Gigante” has had a cult following since then.

The big point of attraction was the Handball World Cup in January: Congo cyclist Gauthier Mfombi drew attention to his official stature standing at 1.92 meters and 110 kilograms.

Then he progressed to become a giant cult with his sayings. It was first announced that he would steal his headband in the match against Danish superstar Mikel Hansen. He later referred to himself as “Shaq des handball”, reporting NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal 2.16m tall and 150km tall to Mvumbi via Instagram.

Thanks to this video message, “El Gigante” Mvumbi has now got a new job. He is now so popular in the USA that the Detroit Handball Club appoint him an ambassador. Mvumbi’s Mission: The cult giants are supposed to promote handball, which is still not very popular in the United States.

“I am very happy that I will work with the Detroit Handball Club to support the development of the sport of handball in the United States,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.