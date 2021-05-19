sport

Cult Colossus Mvumbi has a new handball mission

May 20, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • Gauthier Mvumbi was one of the greatest figures in the Handball World Cup.

The big point of attraction was the Handball World Cup in January: Congo cyclist Gauthier Mfombi drew attention to his official stature standing at 1.92 meters and 110 kilograms.

Then he progressed to become a giant cult with his sayings. It was first announced that he would steal his headband in the match against Danish superstar Mikel Hansen. He later referred to himself as “Shaq des handball”, reporting NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal 2.16m tall and 150km tall to Mvumbi via Instagram.

