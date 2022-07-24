The second round of the Premier League – Dominant Basler misses the victory over Servet – Sport

FC Basel and Servette Geneva battled 1-1 in the second round of the Premier League.

Dan Ndwe gives Bayern the lead, and Theo Wales equalizes for Servet a few minutes before the end.

In the other Sunday matches, Sion welcomes YB, and GC meets FC Lugano at home.

In injury time in the first half, Dan Ndwi saved FC Basel with a low shot. After an unfortunate attempt by Antunes Gomez to clear the ball, the ball landed directly at the feet of the FCB striker. He shot from a distance of 20 meters and hit the ball with precision to make it 1-0. Even before that, the home team was closer to the opening goal. Adam Salai missed the goal 1-0 three times in the first half, hitting the crossbar in the 40th minute.

Servette showed some offensive tactics, but there were no real chances of scoring. Referee Alessandro Dudic gave three yellow cards to a man from Geneva within 7 minutes. When Basel increased pressure, guests often came forward too late.

Freek Show keeps Servet in the game

After the break, Basel pushed to make the score 2-0. It is mainly thanks to Servet goalkeeper Jeremy Frick that Bayern did not extend their lead. Between the 60th and 67th minutes, the goalkeeper made a strong save against Zaki Amdouni (2x), Sergio Lopez and Fabian Frei. And when Frick was hit, Ronnie Rodlin saved either across the goal line or the post.

Bayern headed for a narrow but deserved victory. But Servette did not give up. A rare counter-attack led to a 1-1 late draw. Theo Wales was served by Miroslav Stefanovic in the 86th minute and converted the acrobatic cross pass.

Basel gave up the first win of the season that they thought was safe. The performance was good, but the lack of a conversion opportunity cost the home team dearly. On the other hand, Servette is happy with the point of temptation.

This is how it goes

The second leg of the Conference League qualifiers against the Crusaders (NIR) is scheduled for FC Basel on Thursday. The Red-Blues will be given a break next weekend because the FC Luzern game should have been postponed. Servette meets FC Sion on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Live on SRF).