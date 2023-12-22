Stade Reims coach Will Steele has revealed that Swansea City have been in contact with him about taking the reins at SA1 this season.

The Belgian-English manager, who is still only 30-years-old, has risen to fame over the past year due to his work with the Ligue 1 side, despite not having a UEFA Pro licence, meaning the French club have been fined £22,000 each. match. . However, this is no longer the case, as Still has begun his professional licensing course.

However, Still, a self-confessed football management geek who has learned a lot from his craft in the game, has made a name for himself for his work at Stade Auguste Delaune, which included leading his side to a 17-match unbeaten run last season, their longest such run. In the French League 1.

His work in France led to him being noticed by British clubs. Sunderland, Stoke City and Swansea have all been credited with interest, with the manager appearing to be edging closer to taking charge of the Black Cats just weeks ago. But now they've hired Michael Bell.

Meanwhile, the Swans are still searching for their next boss, more than two-and-a-half weeks after Michael Duff left. Notts County coach Luke Williams is a name on the table, while reports have recently emerged that Bodo/Glimt manager Ketil Knutsen is also a target.

But in an interview with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, he expressed Premier Football, still reveals that the Swans, among others, have already contacted him.





He said of Sunderland's interest: “Isn't that normal in the world of football? Sunderland were certainly not the first club to show a tangible interest in me.” Since the beginning of this season, I have been approached by Stoke, Swansea, Lyon, Rennes and many other clubs.

While he stopped short of saying he was looking for a way out of Reims, Steele admitted his next job would be in the UK. “He said: “My next team will probably be in England, yes. That's what's on my mind.”

Reims Steele occupies eighth place in the French League table.