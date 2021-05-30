The new flagship of Great Britain – Blick

Monica Skolymoska
Great Britain wants to become a leading naval power again.
The ship succeeds the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997 and has since been anchored as a museum in Scotland. Construction of the new ship is set to begin in 2022. Trade shows, summits and diplomatic talks will be held there, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, announced Sunday night. The car does not yet have a name.
Johnson said the ship “will reflect Britain’s burgeoning position as a large and independent maritime trading nation.” It is “a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to being an active player on the world stage”. The cost should be around 200 million pounds sterling (255 million Swiss francs), and the vessel should have been in operation for about 30 years. Conservative MPs are urging the building to be named after Prince Philip (99), the recently deceased husband of Queen Elizabeth II (95).
Johnson has repeatedly stressed that after Brexit, the UK can now decide on its own trade policy. In addition, the government is arming the army, and wants to become the leading naval force after the United States. However, important trade talks are currently faltering, for example with the United States, but also with Norway and Australia. (SDA)
Publication date: 05/30/2021 2:58 am
Last update: May 30, 2021, 9:43 am
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”