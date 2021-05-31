Severe floods in the southern island of New Zealand

Keystone-sda.ch 1/8 Severe flooding occurred in New Zealand.

Affected by the South Island.

So the roads had to be closed.







Here: A soldier helps a family evacuate.

Now authorities fear more rivers may overflow

Hundreds of people have been taken to safety in New Zealand after severe floods in the Canterbury region. This was preceded by heavy rains.

In Akaroa, for example, more precipitation was recorded in two days than at the start of the year, the NIWA tweeted Monday.

Damaged bridges

The New Zealand Herald reported that many roads had been closed, and several bridges damaged and impassable. The newspaper reported “dramatic rescue operations” by helicopter. A state of emergency has been declared in the area where Christchurch is also located.