Severe floods in the southern island of New Zealand

Hundreds of people have been taken to safety in New Zealand after severe floods in the Canterbury region. This was preceded by heavy rains.
In Akaroa, for example, more precipitation was recorded in two days than at the start of the year, the NIWA tweeted Monday.
Damaged bridges
The New Zealand Herald reported that many roads had been closed, and several bridges damaged and impassable. The newspaper reported “dramatic rescue operations” by helicopter. A state of emergency has been declared in the area where Christchurch is also located.
Authorities fear more rivers may overflow. Residents, including residents of Pines Beach near the mouth of the River Weimacariri, have been asked to move to higher ground. (SDA / Bra)
Publication date: May 31, 2021, 8:25 am
Last update: May 31, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”