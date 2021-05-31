World

Severe floods in the southern island of New Zealand

May 31, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Severe flooding occurred in New Zealand.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    1/8

    Severe flooding occurred in New Zealand.

  • Affected by the South Island.

    France Press agency

    2/8

    Affected by the South Island.

  • So the roads had to be closed.

    Photo imago / NurPhoto

    3/8

    So the roads had to be closed.

  • Here: A soldier helps a family evacuate.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    7/8

    Here: A soldier helps a family evacuate.

  • Now authorities fear more rivers may overflow

    Photo imago / NurPhoto

    8/8

    Now authorities fear more rivers may overflow

Hundreds of people have been taken to safety in New Zealand after severe floods in the Canterbury region. This was preceded by heavy rains.

In Akaroa, for example, more precipitation was recorded in two days than at the start of the year, the NIWA tweeted Monday.

Publication date: May 31, 2021, 8:25 am

Last update: May 31, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

READ  Tibetans in exile in India vote for their political leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *