Voting has changed because of a Trump lie – Democrats skip and win

With their showy absence, US Democrats in Texas are blocking a law change that would help Republicans in the first place. Christian Zachki from New York

The set of options should be restricted: A female voter in Dallas, Texas, casts her ballot on October 15, 2020. The actual date was November 2. Photo: AP

The Texas Efforts republicanMaking the vote noticeably more complicated in the state took a big hit. They wanted a similar bill passed through the House of Representatives in a hurry Monday night and failed spectacularly because the Democrats pulled the emergency brakes: They left the room closed, which meant there weren’t enough parliamentarians to vote on the bill.

Texas was the focus of attention for days because the Republicans there wanted to lead by example. Based on The lie of former President Donald TrumpThat the elections had been stolen from him, they wanted to use their majorities in the Senate and in the state House of Representatives to make crucial changes to the election law. Their argument was that the new law would provide “more security” for the elections. On the other hand, the Democrats saw the real issue as preventing minorities from voting as much as possible.

The Republicans are trying to respond to the defeat of Trump

Such efforts are currently taking place in some Republican-dominated states – for example in Florida, Iowa, or Montana, as well as in Georgia. In some states, restrictions amount to such an extent that it is no longer permitted to provide water to people in queues at polling stations.

Waiting in lines in Austin, Texas: Restrictions have reached such an extent that it is no longer permitted to provide water to people in lines at polling stations. Photo: Sergio Flores (AFP)

Democrats see this measure as an apparent attempt by Republicans to respond to Trump’s defeat with far-reaching changes to the election law. Despite Trump’s claims, there was no evidence of material wrongdoing in the presidential election.

Minorities tend to vote for the Democrats

In Texas, it was, among other things, making voting by mail more difficult and reducing polling station opening times. Among other things, she should not be allowed to vote on Sunday morning, which probably relates to the fact that in many African American communities there are programs organizing pre- or post-service voting. Minorities tend to vote for the Democrats.

Traditionally, Democrats vote a lot more than Republicans before the actual election date, which is why Republicans want to limit this option. In the November 2020 election, this electoral behavior led to Trump’s leadership initially in some states, but then Biden overtaken it because postal votes were counted only after those received on Election Day.

Trump supports lying about the stolen election

It continues to this day Trump card The stolen election lie is upright. Because he Still a huge impact On its basis, and therefore the majority of the Republican Party does not want to mess with it, it is taking steps to make voting more difficult for it.

In Texas, Republicans had hastily drafted the Senate Bill 7 bill in the past few days. When it came out on Saturday, President Biden called it a “liar and un-American” and an “attack on democracy.” The proposal aims to prevent “black and brown Americans” from voting.

The text message arrived at 10:35 pm.

Representatives have until midnight Sunday to vote on the law. At 10:35 pm, Democratic Minority Leader Chris Turner sent a text message to his colleagues. In that he asked them to leave the room and then the building. He later said, “It turns out the Republicans were cutting the debate and wanting to pass the election suppression act. We had no choice but to take this extraordinary measure.”

The issue is not on the table in Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he wanted a special session of the House of Representatives where the bill would be reintroduced.

