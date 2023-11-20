Taxpayers foot the bill for German Foreign Minister Baerbock’s hairdresser and make-up artist

Because the federal government wants to at least look good visually, even if things don’t go well content-wise, ministers and state ministers are willing to pay for their beauty – even though “itself” is wrong, because the hairdresser and the clothing maker – The taxpayer picks up the bill for the artist.

It is therefore also of public interest and amounts to €186,000 for the current year. The front-runner is Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who always has a great look, and who has already spent €98,770 on make-up for her numerous appearances around the world.

However, it is not entirely true that women’s maintenance is more expensive than men’s. Chancellor Olaf Schulz, who doesn’t have much hair, also has a relatively hairy bill of €23,013 for combing and straightening his face.

On the other hand, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is looking a bit scruffy now, has only invested €550 in private appearances so far this year. Details of the bill come from information provided by the federal government in response to a small request from the AfD party.

It becomes very expensive when the costs of court photographers are added to the mix. In 2022, a total of €1.5 million was raised. This represents an increase of almost 80 percent from the previous year, when the grand coalition was still in power. The main reason for this is that makeup artists have also become fashionable when using traffic lights.

According to the Taxpayers Association, the cost of a make-up artist from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baerbock alone is about 137 thousand euros. He is also the taxpayer’s representative who points out that every federal minister and of course every female minister is entitled to a service expense allowance of approximately 3,680 euros per year in accordance with the Federal Ministers’ Act.

This might be enough for some, you think.