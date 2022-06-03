The new English name – Turkey is now officially called “Turkish” – News

The United Nations has renamed Turkey’s official name in English: From Turkey to Turkey. Turkey had previously submitted a request.

Turkey has always struggled with the English name “Turkey”, because the word also means “Turkey” in English.

At the United Nations, Turkey is now officially called “Turkey”. The country has also been called Turkish since its independence in 1923. A UN spokesperson said the change was implemented immediately after receiving a request from Anakara.

The English translation of the country’s name has been at odds in Turkey for a long time – in part because the English “Turkey” can also mean “Turkey”.

“made in Turkey”

Therefore, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially asked the United Nations and other international organizations to use the name “Turkish” in the future. Turkey had decided at the end of last year to use the label “Made in Turkey” to export products. Erdogan argued that this classification better reflects the culture, civilization, and values ​​of the Turkish nation.

State broadcaster TRT wrote: “Type ‘turkey’ into Google and you’ll get a complex set of images, articles and dictionary definitions linking the country to (…) a large bird native to North America.”