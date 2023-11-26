The man from Nidwalden gives the green light – Odermatt: “I crawled into the apartment on all fours” – Sports

After the race in Zermatt was cancelled, the men’s fast start abroad was postponed. The start signal at Beaver Creek is scheduled for the beginning of December with two downhill and Super-G tracks. According to Marco Odermatt, “half a world away” is currently training at Copper Mountain.

Odermatt himself has had to take a break recently. The 26-year-old suffered a minor back injury during Super-G training: “I hit it while driving. It wasn’t a serious injury, or a sore back, I think.”

Loss of training is compensated for by therapy and exercises

However, it forced him to take a short break. “I crawled back into the apartment on all fours,” Odermatt said. Last season’s World Cup winner got himself back on track through treatment and lots of exercise.

Odermatt has now completed more training sessions and was able to give the green light: “Everything needs more energy. But I felt very comfortable again.” So nothing should stand in the way of a fast start at Beaver Creek – as long as Colorado weather cooperates.

Speed ​​start at Beaver Creek

Open the box

Close the box



You can follow the men’s sprint races in Colorado live on the SRF channel as follows: Friday 1 December: Departure at 6:30pm (SRF Zwei / Sport App)

Departure at 6:30pm (SRF Zwei / Sport App) Saturday 2 December: Departure at 6:30pm (SRF Zwei / Sport App)

Departure at 6:30pm (SRF Zwei / Sport App) Sunday 3 December: Super-G from 6:30pm (SRF Info / Sport App)



