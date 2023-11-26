November 26, 2023

The man from Nidwalden gives the green light – Odermatt: “I crawled into the apartment on all fours” – Sports

Eileen Curry November 26, 2023 5 min read
The man from Nidwalden gives it all – Odermatt: “I crawled into the apartment on all fours” – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Men’s World Cup

  3. Current article

Contents

Marco Odermatt talks about his back problems and explains it.

After the race in Zermatt was cancelled, the men’s fast start abroad was postponed. The start signal at Beaver Creek is scheduled for the beginning of December with two downhill and Super-G tracks. According to Marco Odermatt, “half a world away” is currently training at Copper Mountain.

Odermatt himself has had to take a break recently. The 26-year-old suffered a minor back injury during Super-G training: “I hit it while driving. It wasn’t a serious injury, or a sore back, I think.”

Loss of training is compensated for by therapy and exercises

However, it forced him to take a short break. “I crawled back into the apartment on all fours,” Odermatt said. Last season’s World Cup winner got himself back on track through treatment and lots of exercise.

Odermatt has now completed more training sessions and was able to give the green light: “Everything needs more energy. But I felt very comfortable again.” So nothing should stand in the way of a fast start at Beaver Creek – as long as Colorado weather cooperates.

Speed ​​start at Beaver Creek


Open the box
Close the box

You can follow the men’s sprint races in Colorado live on the SRF channel as follows:

  • Friday 1 December: Departure at 6:30pm (SRF Zwei / Sport App)
  • Saturday 2 December: Departure at 6:30pm (SRF Zwei / Sport App)
  • Sunday 3 December: Super-G from 6:30pm (SRF Info / Sport App)


SRF Radio 1, Evening Bulletin, 23 November 2023, 6:45pm;


  1. Sports

  2. Men’s World Cup

  3. Current article

Most read articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





See also  Sion storms Stockhorn Arena to win the first leg 4-1 - Thon needs a miracle on Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Why is Switzerland applying to host the Winter Games in 2030 and 2034?

November 26, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Ted Kravitz argues as young Formula 1 fan accuses Sky Sports pundit of being a ‘Mercedes fan’

November 25, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Wolf accepts the warning with a wink

November 25, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

Euro 2028 in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland | European Football Association

November 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is out and who is at risk of eviction?

November 26, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Question for your information – How do window defrosters actually work?

November 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

The man from Nidwalden gives the green light – Odermatt: “I crawled into the apartment on all fours” – Sports

November 26, 2023 Eileen Curry