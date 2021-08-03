The Lord of the Rings Series: Begin, Plot, Cast

Amazon Prime Video has announced the 2022 “Lord of the Rings” series. This is known at the beginning, the actors and the story.

The new “Lord of the Rings” series will be listed in 2022 Amazon Prime Video Initially. What is already known? Here you can find out everything you need to know about the starting date, plot and the cast.

The Lord of the Rings series: When does Amazon Prime Video start in Germany?

“The Lord of the Rings” series debut on Amazon Prime Confirmed: Release on September 2, 2022. Episodes will then be posted weekly.

In addition, it is clear that there will be only one season of the “Lord of the Rings” series. The second season has already been commissioned.

How many episodes of “Lord of the Rings”?

The first season of “The Lord of the Rings” should have eight episodes. Episode titles are currently unknown.

Synopsis: What is the theme of “Lord of the Rings”?

The exact course of action has not yet been formally determined. However, the new “Lord of the Rings” series is not a remake of the hit movies, but a prequel that takes place about 3,000 years before Frodo’s journey to Mount Doom. However, there will be a reunion with Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron, which indicates that the creation of the rings could play an important role in the plot of the series.

The rise of Sauron will be a major theme in the series, as will the formation of rings of power, and the rise and fall of the kingdom of Nimenor and the capital of Elvin, Lyndon.

The cost of the series “Lord of the Rings”

“The Lord of the Rings” is probably the most expensive series of all time. as such The Hollywood Reporter reported Amazon Spending the equivalent of 380 million euros in the first season alone. This sum was confirmed by the New Zealand Minister for Economic Affairs, Development and Tourism, Stuart Nash. The series was filmed in New Zealand.

Cast in “The Lord of the Rings”: the actors in the cast

The cast of “Lord of the Rings” on Amazon Prime Video is very international. The cast consists of actors from New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These actors and roles are already known:

Function the actor Tyra Markella Cavina Orin Joseph Mole Boy galadriel Morvid Clark Beldor Robert Aramayo

As announced by Amazon, these actors will also be involved in the production:

Emma Horvath

Owen Arthur

Nazanin Bunyadi

Tom Badge

Ismail Cruz cordova

cordova Tyroe Muhafidin

Sophia Numfit

Megan Richards

Dylan Smith

Charlie Vickers

Daniel Wyman

Cynthia Addai Robinson

Maxim Baldri

Ian Blackburn

Cape Chapman

Anthony Crum

Maxine Cunliffe

Tristan Gravel

Sir Lenny Henry

Thuthitha Jayasundera

Fabian McCallum

Simon Merrills

Jeff Morell

Peter Mulan

Lloyd Owen

Augustus Brio

Peter Tate

Alex Tarrant

Leon Wadham

Benjamin Walker

Sarah Zwangopani

(the)

We want to know your opinion: Augsburg General So he works with the polling institute CV together. Read here what representative surveys are all about and why you should sign up.



