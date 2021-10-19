British retailer Tesco opens its first supermarket without checkout

The retailer has now opened an innovative new tech store in London. Tesco is not the first company to break new ground in shopping.

DrBritish retailer Tesco has opened its first supermarket in London without a cash register or payment counter. Special cameras and sensors should enable customers of the London branch, which opened on Tuesday, to simply walk with merchandise selected from the store, the company announced. The Tesco app must be used when entering the branch. Amazon and I have already started such pilot projects. In Great Britain, self-service payments, where customers scan their products themselves, are more widespread than in Germany.

German retail chains are also experimenting with similar concepts. Rewe experienced checkout shopping in Cologne early in the summer under the name ‘Pick & Go’.