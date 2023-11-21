The G600 crosses the Atlantic with 100 percent SAF

For the first time, a business jet has flown across the Atlantic using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in both engines. The flight took nearly seven hours in a Gulfstream G600 with PW815GA engines on November 19 from Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, to Farnborough, southwest of London. Gulfstream Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney Canada made the announcement Monday.

HEFA (hydrolyzed esters and fatty acids), which are made from old cooking fats and oils, have been used as fuel. According to Gulfstream, no fragrances are added. Fuel was produced by World Energy and supplied by World Fuel Services. According to Pratt & Whitney Canada, HEFA’s CO2 emissions are at least 70 percent lower over the entire life cycle than fossil kerosene.





Dreamliner at the starting point of the SAF’s transatlantic journey

“Working with aircraft manufacturers like Gulfstream is an important part of our long-standing effort to ensure SAF compatibility in all of our engines, which have been certified to operate with up to 50 percent SAF blends for more than a decade,” Anthony Rossi said. , Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Pratt & Whitney Canada. The transatlantic flight demonstrated the functionality of the aircraft and engines in a full operational environment.

Such a 100 percent SAF transatlantic flight in commercial aviation is also planned: Virgin Atlantic wants to fly a Boeing 787 from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK on November 28. Here too, both engines – in this case a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 – will be fed to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for the first time. A mixture of HEFA and synthetic aromatic kerosene (SAK) will be used.

