World First: Increased Efficiency and Expansion – Allen Signs is the first company to invest in Fujifilm Acuity Prime Hybrid

Allen Signs, a British signage and vehicle packaging company, is the first company to invest in Fujifilm’s new Acuity Prime Hybrid. Launched earlier this year, this large-format hybrid printer is extremely versatile thanks to its ability to handle both rigid and flexible substrates.

The family business has produced a wide range of signage since its founding in 1965. Managing Director David Allen became familiar with Acuity Prime Hybrid due to its versatility and low ink consumption.

He explains:

Since we’re familiar with hybrid machines, we saw the Acuity Prime Hybrid as an opportunity to explore the Fujifilm brand in more detail. Using the machine, we can now produce our usual products with minimal problems, excellent quality and highest ink performance.

In addition, Allen says he can now print on a wider range of substrates more efficiently and cost-effectively. The machine is currently used for wall coverings, direct to plate printing and printing on metal substrates.

flexible Signage printing specialist Matt Ryder What I particularly like is the ease of use:

We tried out a print job on the new Fujifilm and were immediately impressed. It was perfect. Regarding the substrates, we haven’t found any that don’t work yet.

Regarding the trusted partnership with Fujifilm, Allen explains:

Working with Fujifilm was completely smooth. Installation and training was very quick and efficient. I look forward to seeing how we can expand with Acuity Prime Hybrid in the future.

Andy Kent, UK Director, Fujifilm Graphic CommunicationsComment: