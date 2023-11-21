November 22, 2023

World First: Increased Efficiency and Expansion – Allen Signs is the first company to invest in Fujifilm Acuity Prime Hybrid

Faye Stephens November 21, 2023
Managing Director David Allen became familiar with Acuity Prime Hybrid due to its versatility and low ink consumption.</p> <p>He explains:</p> <figure class="quote"><em>Since we’re familiar with hybrid machines, we saw the Acuity Prime Hybrid as an opportunity to explore the Fujifilm brand in more detail. Using the machine, we can now produce our usual products with minimal problems, excellent quality and highest ink performance.</em></figure> <p>In addition, Allen says he can now print on a wider range of substrates more efficiently and cost-effectively. Regarding the substrates, we haven’t found any that don’t work yet.</em></figure> <p>Regarding the trusted partnership with Fujifilm, Allen explains:</p> <figure class="quote"><em>Working with Fujifilm was completely smooth. Installation and training was very quick and efficient. By investing in Acuity Prime Hybrid, Allen Signs has dramatically improved print quality, reduced costs and has a wider range of substrates available. 