March 3, 2024

The five most common forms and typical symptoms

Faye Stephens March 2, 2024
More than ten risk factors can promote the occurrence of the disease. Some symptoms and complaints can appear years before diagnosis.

With increasing age, the probability of developing dementia increases, as age plays a major role in the development of this disease. In addition to age and genetic predisposition, living conditions and certain risk factors can also have a significant impact on the occurrence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. There are many signs that people and their families should watch for that may indicate dementia, including symptoms that are not initially directly related to dementia, such as behavioral problems and aggressive reactions.

Dementia prevention: The majority of risk factors can be prevented

About 80% of all cases of dementia are caused by brain diseases in which nerve cells are gradually lost. Alzheimer's dementia is the most common disease, accounting for 60 to 70 percent of all cases, according to the report. German Alzheimer's Association e. Fifth. There are four other forms that occur frequently.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of the disease – early symptoms and signs of dementia

People who develop dementia change significantly, as their abilities and behavior are affected. © VIZKES/IMAGO

In addition to Alzheimer's disease, people can have vascular (vascular) dementia, Lewy body disease, Parkinson's dementia, or frontotemporal dementia. Possible symptoms and initial signs of various forms of dementia are:

  • Alzheimer's Dementia: Typical symptoms of Alzheimer's disease are increased forgetfulness, problems with orientation, and difficulties in dealing with daily tasks.
  • Frontotemporal dementia: This form has fewer memory problems and greater behavioral changes, loss of empathy, general disinterest, insomnia, and language problems.
  • Lewy body dementia: Signs such as hallucinations, movement disorders, muscle rigidity, and urinary incontinence occur.
  • Parkinson's dementia: Evidence of the disease can include difficulty concentrating, problems with orientation, gaps in short-term memory, language problems and anxiety.
  • Vascular dementia: Known symptoms include difficulty paying attention, slow thinking, speech problems, walking problems, and bladder weakness or urinary incontinence.
Detecting dementia early

There are various signs and indicators of possible dementia that those affected and their relatives should pay attention to. The doctor usually uses specific tests for diagnosis, including the Mini-Mental State Examination as well as the simple clock test or supermarket task. With the guidance of relatives, infected people can perform these tests in advance at home.

This article only contains general information about the health topic in question and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not, in any way, replace a visit to a doctor. Our editorial team is not permitted to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model to improve at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.

