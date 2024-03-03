Quantum research
Small, translucent, non-linear crystals are not a treat for the eyes. However, it is their almost magical properties that drive quantum physics
Given its strange effects, it is not surprising that the world of quanta is said to be mysterious, even mystical. When experts teleport quantum states or when particles appear to fly through several pores at the same time, it seems like something out of a storybook.
You decide how you want to use our content. Unfortunately, your device does not currently allow us to display relevant options.
Please deactivate All hardware and software components capable of blocking parts of our site. For example, browser add-ons such as ad blockers or network filters.
Do you have a PUR subscription?
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
The five most common forms and typical symptoms
Such charges can attract each other
Researchers are studying the role of the gut microbiome