The Europe Linux Foundation establishes an advisory board

The Advisory Board is designed to accelerate collaboration

The Linux Foundation Europe announces membership of the Linux Foundation’s European Advisory Board (LFEAB), drawn from a cross-section of 20 leading European organizations from across the EU, UK and beyond. Advisory board members represent a range of organizations of different sizes and industries, and share a common vision for open source collaboration.

The Advisory Board will play an important role in overseeing the Linux Foundation’s growing European community, which now includes 100 member organizations from across the European region. Broad representation of Linux Foundation Europe participants across the EU, UK and US is vital and helps further the goal of LF Europe. This is to enable regional cooperation around shared priorities without encouraging increased fragmentation and technological nationalism.

To ensure strong community representation, Linux Foundation Europe projects may also nominate a representative as an observer to the Advisory Board. The advisory board, which held its first meeting in April during Kubecon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023, will have a wide range of tasks. This includes providing guidance to LF Europe on how to work with the public sector to participate in projects, as well as responding to key legislation affecting the technology ecosystem – recent examples include the Cyber ​​Resilience Act (CRA) and artificial intelligence. Act and Digital Services and Digital Markets Act.