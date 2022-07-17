The Dragon ship has arrived at the International Space Station | free press

On board the cargo ship was about 2,600 kilograms of food and materials for science experiments: the unit has now arrived at the ISS as planned.

Cape Canaveral. The Dragon space cargo ship has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) with food supplies for astronauts and materials for science experiments on board. The US space agency, NASA, said the unit from operator SpaceX docked as planned.

The unmanned cargo ship “Dragon” was launched Thursday (local time) from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida to the International Space Station. It’s the twenty-fifth such supply mission with the “Dragon” cargo ship. The unit will stay there for about a month. Among other things, experiments aboard the cargo ship will investigate the aging of immune cells. (dpa)