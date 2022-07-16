Philosophy of Language: Ambiguous Metaphors – The Spectrum of Science

What is the common denominator between the following sentences? “Only the difficult enters the garden.” “The new finance minister is the breaking point of the traffic light.” “The book must be the ax of the frozen sea in us.”

The answer is simple: if we take it literally, then all three sentences are meaningless. There is no garden where the front door is tested to see if you can make an impact on those who wish to enter. If it exists, it is not intended for the first sentence. It may also be that the traffic light mast has a predetermined breaking point somewhere, such as Jan Gänger He writes on n-tv.de, but if it exists, that clip isn’t Christian Lindner. Nor can you pierce a frozen sea with a book, even if Franz Kafka asked for it in 1904, quite apart from the fact that no human being has a sea – only in terms of volume, this is difficult.

How do we still understand these sentences so well in a figurative sense? This is because they use metaphors. But what exactly does that mean and how does it work?

Are there sane racists? Not only why is our manager angry, but also everything else in the world? And what is the change actually? philosopher Matthew Warcus He offers philosophical reflections on everyday issues in his ‘Warkus’ Welt’ column.

Since ancient times there has been a traditional answer to this question, namely: by analogy. If one speaks figuratively, there is always some kind of equation with four values ​​of A, B, C, and D at play, where A to B is the same as C to D. For example, in the first sentence one can interpret the meaning from the expression ‘difficult’. Explain that particularly resilient people (a) react to life’s nuisances (b) in the same way that solids (c) react to the stress of a test object (d). In the third sentence, one could say that what is at stake here is the life of the energetic, moving human soul (a), which is connected to a repressed and outwardly repressed character (b) like an open, flowing sea (c) to a frozen sea (d).