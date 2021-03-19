The Canadian comedian targets German problem-solving strategies

Berlin. German obsession with efficiency through the eyes of a comedian: Through a YouTube video, an improvised comedian mocked what he saw as a German idiosyncrasy. “The Germans Are Not Effective” (translated: The Germans Are Not Competent) is the name of the nearly two-minute clip by Daniel Ryan Spaulding (35) from Canada.

In the article, the comedian addresses the indecision and exaggerated precision in problem solving, which he sees as typical of the country, which sometimes leads to indefinite delay in solving problems.

Unlike what happens in Germany, for example, problems abroad are usually solved like this, explains Spaulding, who has already featured several guest appearances on Jan Bömmermann’s satirical show “ZDF Magazin Royale”: “There’s a problem – you can solve the problem – The problem is solved.

Meetings, meetings and meetings

In Germany, on the other hand, countless permits had to be obtained, meetings organized, supervisors asked, guilty parties sought to solve the problem, as the 35-year-old is depicted in the form of playing the role of one man. And if a long weekend appears in Mallorca between them, the solution to the problem will have to wait until next week.

Despite his ridiculous criticism, Spaulding, who claims to have lived in Europe for ten years and in Berlin for three years, thinks the Germans are wonderful, he told the German news agency DPA. Because even if the Germans are not funny, they can at least hold jokes about themselves. “Being able to laugh at yourself and your culture is extremely important because life is difficult and you cannot take everything in life seriously.”

Spaulding also sees Germans ’love of order as a norm in the country: They quickly get frustrated when the rules are not adhered to or when something is not working as it should. “Canadians are more relaxed and can handle a little better with a little clutter,” says Spaulding.