The majority of voters vote for Biden Offline America | DW

Future US President Joe Biden won a clear majority in the so-called Electoral College, thus cementing his victory over incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden won 306 votes in the electorate in all of the American states. The US Democrat needed the votes of 270 of the country’s 538 voters. The matter is clear.

Trump united 232 voters. Biden said after the decision: “The flame of democracy was kindled in this nation for a long time.” “And we now know that nothing – not even a pandemic or abuse of power – can extinguish that flame.”

The Electoral College

According to the constitution, the President of the United States is not elected directly by the people, but by statewide designated electors, who together make up the same Electoral College (the Electoral College). That is why Monday’s vote was so central to the electoral process.

Biden, the 78-year-old, has been a sure win since November 7, when leading US media outlets – as is customary in the United States – declared him the winner. Then the results of the case were confirmed.

The first Republicans to distance themselves from Trump

Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who chairs the inauguration committee, said one would now sit with “Biden as elected president.” He was one of the first high-profile Republicans to assign Biden the role.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not spoken since voters have confirmed Biden – his deputy, John Thune, said in advance: “Once the Electoral College closes the issue today, it is time for everyone to look.” Texas Sen. John Cornyn said the nature of the election is that there is a winner and a loser. Once Trump’s legal disputes end, “Joe Biden is on his way to becoming President of the United States.”

January 6, January 20

The final results of the presidential election will be announced on January 6 in Congress in Washington. Biden is due to be sworn in on January 20 in Washington. On that day, Trump’s term ends automatically, even if he does not admit defeat. More than 50 lawsuits from the Trump camp against the election result have already failed. Last Friday, the Supreme Court in Washington also dismissed a lawsuit aimed at nullifying Biden’s four-state victory.

