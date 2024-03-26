The Body Shop is closing almost half of its UK stores – with seven closing for good | Business News

Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 11:28 pm in the United Kingdom

The Body Shop has announced it will close nearly half of its UK stores – including seven on Tuesday – and cut 40% of roles at its London headquarters.

It comes after the beleaguered retailer entered administration last week, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

The Body Shop has nearly 200 outlets across the UK.

But officials said the brand's current portfolio was “no longer viable” after “years of unprofitability”.

Officials said that “more than half” of the 198 outlets would remain open. Confirming Sky News reports.

About 270 jobs will be eliminated at head office — about 40% of the jobs there — leaving about 400 full-time employees.

The seven stores closed on Tuesday are:

• Surrey Quays (London)

• Oxford Street Bond Street (London)

• Canary Wharf (London)

• Cheap (London)

• Nuneaton (Warwickshire)

• Ashford town center (Kent)

• Bristol Queens Road (Bristol)

The closures follow the previous sale of The Body Shop businesses in mainland Europe and parts of Asia, and to support smaller businesses.

According to the company's latest accounts, The Body Shop had 927 management staff and 1,641 store workers in 2022.

No timeline for potential firings and additional closures was provided Tuesday.

The Body Shop Ambassador Program, where individuals sell products for a commission, has also been closed.

As part of the restructuring, there will be a “renewed focus” on products, online and wholesale channels.

The brand's global franchise partners are not affected by this part of the business which is said to be “central” to The Body Shop's long-term international strategy.