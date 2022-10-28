TCL launches 4K HDR Fire TVs in UK and Europe

This page is translated using AI and machine learning before being reviewed by a human editor in your native language.





(Pocket-lint) – TV maker TCL has worked with Roku on its smart TVs in the past, but is relying on Amazon’s Fire TV platform for its latest sets.

Now available in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy, the CF630K series 4K HDR TVs come in 50″ and 55″ sizes and come with Fire TV. This includes full Alexa support with an integrated voice remote control and access to all streaming services and apps offered by the Fire TV Stick.

The 50CF630K and 55CF630K each support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and use QLED (Quantum Dot) panels. They are both compatible with Dolby Atmos (for feeding into an enabled soundbar or audio system).

They feature TCL Game Master technology for connecting consoles, including ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which lets the TV choose the right settings when it detects a game.

The TVs are Freeview Play-enabled, so you can scroll back through the EPG to select shows you missed and stream live with catch-up.

“We are very excited to introduce our first TCL Fire TV series, which offers a wide range of high-quality content and a great viewing experience for our customers,” said Frédéric Langin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, TCL Europe.

Both TVs are currently on Amazon with an introductory discount valid until November 11, 2022. The 50CF630K is normally £379.99 but is now available for £33.9.99, while the larger 55CF630K normally costs £429.99 but is now available for £389.99.

Written by Rick Henderson.