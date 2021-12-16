World

Tax documents: Trump has conceded defeat

December 17, 2021
Esmond Barker

ARCHIVES – Donald Trump, the former US president, has suffered defeat in a dispute over his tax records. Photo: Gabin Botsford/Paul The Washington Post/Associated Press/dpa

Responsible federal judge Trevor McFadden dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against releasing the documents on Tuesday (local time). In a 45-page ruling, the judge wrote that former presidents are not exempt from congressional investigations. The ruling is not yet legally binding. Trump’s lawyer asked the court to appeal the decision, according to court documents.

Joe Biden, the Treasury Department, Trump’s successor, instructed the IRS in July to turn over the file to the committee. Contrary to political custom in the United States, real estate entrepreneur Trump has not publicly announced his tax return either as a presidential candidate or after his transition to the White House. So critics speculate that he has something to hide.

