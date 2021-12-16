Tax documents: Trump has conceded defeat

ARCHIVES – Donald Trump, the former US president, has suffered defeat in a dispute over his tax records. Photo: Gabin Botsford/Paul The Washington Post/Associated Press/dpa

Responsible federal judge Trevor McFadden dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against releasing the documents on Tuesday (local time). In a 45-page ruling, the judge wrote that former presidents are not exempt from congressional investigations. The ruling is not yet legally binding. Trump’s lawyer asked the court to appeal the decision, according to court documents.

Joe Biden, the Treasury Department, Trump’s successor, instructed the IRS in July to turn over the file to the committee. Contrary to political custom in the United States, real estate entrepreneur Trump has not publicly announced his tax return either as a presidential candidate or after his transition to the White House. So critics speculate that he has something to hide.

Trump also opposed the release before the New York attorney general who is investigating him. In the case, the Republican went to the Supreme Court in Washington, but lost there. The Prosecutor’s Office has now received the documents, but no details should be revealed – unless there is a trial.